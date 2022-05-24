PTG reports Q1 sales revenue rise of nearly 21%

PTG Energy Plc reported first-quarter revenue from sales and services of 39 billion baht, up 20.8 per cent from a year earlier.

Company president and CEO Pitak Ratchakitprakarn said the rise came from the 19.8-per-cent expansion of PTG’s oil business, which contributed 95.4 per cent of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from the firm’s non-oil business rose 44.1 per cent year-on-year to 1.8 billion baht, accounting for 4.6 per cent of total revenue.

Sales and services costs increased 23.6 per cent YoY to 36.4 billion baht, due to rising fuel costs and the government’s diesel cap, which prevented PTG from adjusting retail prices in line with inflation.

The first quarter saw EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) at 1.26 billion baht and net profit of 163 million baht, a fall of 368 million baht YoY.

Pitak pointed out, however, that the government had revised its diesel cap in March to allow the retail price to rise.

PTG sold 1.264 million litres of diesel in Q1/2022 – a drop of 5.5 per cent YoY – but still maintained the second-highest market share. Meanwhile, PTG sales of LPG rose 69.2 per cent to 106 million litres. The company’s LPG market share via all channels in Q1/2022 stood at 6.5 per cent, placing it fifth, but PTG was the market leader for LPG sold via service stations with 23.8 per cent.