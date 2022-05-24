Plus Property goes to ‘extraordinary’ lengths to manage luxury homes

PLUS EXTRAORDINARY LIVING STRATEGY

Plus Property is one of the top choices when it comes to managing luxury projects thanks to its long-standing experience.

Suwannee Mahanarongchai, Plus Property's Deputy Managing Director, Business Strategies and Asset Management, said the company is currently managing 300 projects worth more than 1.2 billion baht and expects its revenue to grow by 15 per cent in the 2021 fiscal year.

She said the company’s management portfolio has grown continuously, and it is now targeting super-luxury properties with its “PLUS EXTRAORDINARY LIVING” management strategy.

The strategy focuses on three strengths:

• TIMELESS PROPERTY: Plus Property ensures the property remains beautiful and does not lose its value over time, like Baan Kai Mook, Hua Hin, which it has been managing for over 30 years now. Thanks to Plus Property’s close attention to detail, this property’s value has grown 10-fold.

Similarly, Property Plus has ensured that the timeless pieces like 200-year-old furniture, high art and books from the World War era on display in common areas of the super-luxury 98 Wireless do not lose their value.

It has also employed specialised personnel to look after the handblown glass chandelier flown in from Italy’s Murano region and Italian marble used at the KHUN by Yoo condominium.