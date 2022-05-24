Plus Property goes to ‘extraordinary’ lengths to manage luxury homes

Thailand’s real-estate market shuddered to a standstill over the past two years due to Covid-19 and the shrinking economy. However, the demand for luxury residences continued unabated because the supply is limited.
Luxury residential projects are attractive to investors for several reasons, including location, quality of material and design, a reflection of refined taste as well as professional property management, so the property does not lose its value.
PLUS EXTRAORDINARY LIVING STRATEGY
Plus Property is one of the top choices when it comes to managing luxury projects thanks to its long-standing experience.
Suwannee Mahanarongchai, Plus Property's Deputy Managing Director, Business Strategies and Asset Management, said the company is currently managing 300 projects worth more than 1.2 billion baht and expects its revenue to grow by 15 per cent in the 2021 fiscal year.
She said the company’s management portfolio has grown continuously, and it is now targeting super-luxury properties with its “PLUS EXTRAORDINARY LIVING” management strategy.
The strategy focuses on three strengths:
• TIMELESS PROPERTY: Plus Property ensures the property remains beautiful and does not lose its value over time, like Baan Kai Mook, Hua Hin, which it has been managing for over 30 years now. Thanks to Plus Property’s close attention to detail, this property’s value has grown 10-fold.
Similarly, Property Plus has ensured that the timeless pieces like 200-year-old furniture, high art and books from the World War era on display in common areas of the super-luxury 98 Wireless do not lose their value.
It has also employed specialised personnel to look after the handblown glass chandelier flown in from Italy’s Murano region and Italian marble used at the KHUN by Yoo condominium.
• CUSTOMISED SERVICE: Plus Property designs services based on the project’s concept, lifestyle as well as residents’ needs and preferences.
For example at KHUN by Yoo condominium project in Bangkok’s Thonglor area, which was built in collaboration with world-class designer Philippe Starck, Plus has designed a special coffee and tea menu for residents to choose from.
Similarly, it offers a specialised butler service for residents at 98 Wireless and The Monument Thong Lo projects.
• EXTRAORDINARY EXPERIENCE: To “Surprise & Delight” residents, the company provides special, unparalleled services. For instance, it helped organise a special event for residents at the Baan Sansiri Pattanakarn project, while at 98 Wireless it has a special system of serving food in a private lounge for residents and providing housekeeping services. It also organises special events on special occasions such as cocktail or movie nights.
“Plus aims to boost its management portfolio by 20 per cent and more luxury properties, 65 per cent of which will be condominiums and 35 per cent houses. The company has more than 25 years of experience in managing luxury and super-luxury properties and knows exactly what is expected by residents,” Suwannee said.
“The company looks at management from all aspects, ranging from managing cohabiting, attention to customers’ details to flexibility, understanding building law and managing suppliers,” she added.
Plus manages several luxury projects including KHUN by YOO, 98 Wireless, The Monument Thong Lo, Baan Sansiri Pattanakarn, The River, Nivati Thonglor 23, Athenee Residence and The Bangkok Sathorn.
This year it is expanding into luxury detached houses and townhouses that serve as both residence and investment properties.
Call (02) 688 7555 or visit plus property website for more information.
