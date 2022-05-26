EVP Network, a Thai-Hong Kong joint venture, to promote clean energy with the expansion of 600 charging stations across Thailand by 2023

The joint venture aims to expand 600 charging stations throughout Thailand by 2023. They also announced the plan to enter the CLMV countries: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam with the hope to support the society making transition towards using clean energy.

Mr. Thananwaruth Limsongport, CEO of Srisomboon Group and EVP Network, said that EV Network was founded with the idea to help reduce consumers’ cost of living in an era when global crude oil price has risen sharply creating direct impact on manufacturers and consumers around the world. Creating electric vehicle industry and electric charging station is the approach that we believe it has a good prospect for rapid growth. Therefore, we have joined hands with Mr. Prem Butsri, the owner of an import and export company, Ms. Anuttra Promtaveesit, the owner of Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok and Shopping Center, to set up EV Network Co., Ltd. hoping to be part of changing society for the better. EV Network Co., Ltd. has entered joint venture with EV Power owned and managed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Laurence Chan. EV Power is a major electric vehicle charging station producer and service provider which has its own platform. It is the top service provider of EV charging stations in China and Hong Kong with more than 7,000 charging stations and over 20,000 charging platforms, covering more than 30 cities across China.