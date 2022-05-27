SMK seeking funds to compensate Covid claims worth THB30bn

The company applied to the bankruptcy court seeking business rehabilitation on May 17, saying it was unable to honour about 30 billion baht in Covid-19 policy claims.

The court accepted the application, granting a stay on having to make further payouts until the rehab plan is in place. The date for hearings on the plan was set for August 15.

SMK Covid-policy holders voiced their frustration with the stay on payouts via Facebook and other platforms, demanding immediate compensation.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it was in discussions with the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) over how to take care of policyholders during the business rehab process.