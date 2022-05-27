Thai export growth continues in April as baht weakens

The country’s export value totalled US$23.5 billion (THB799 billion) last month, a 9.9 per cent increase from the same period last year.

However, imports climbed to US$25.4 billion (THB863.6 billion), a 21.5 per cent growth, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.9 billion (THB64.6 billion), Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday.

Thai exports from January to April totalled $97.1 billion (THB3.30 trillion), a 13.7 per cent increase, while imports were recorded at $99.9 billion (THB3.39 trillion), growing as much as 19.2 per cent, a trade deficit of $2.8 billion (THB95.2 billion), according to the commerce minister.

Jurin, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said most export growth was seen in agricultural and industrial goods, including fresh farm produce and processed products, aluminium products, gems and jewellery, and electrical circuits.