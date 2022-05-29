Pepsi price hike adds to Thailand’s cost of living woes

The move will add to rising living costs that the Bangkok of Thailand blames for slowing economic activity. April saw inflation hit 4.7 per cent, breaching the central bank’s 1-3 per cent target for the fourth month in a row.
Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) explained the decision to raise the price of Pepsi was made after the cost of plastic bottles and aluminium cans rose.
The price hike officially becomes effective from June 1 (Wednesday) but will hit shops in July.
The company said the price of a small Pepsi bottle or can will rise by 1 baht, from 10-15 baht to 11-16 baht per item. Meanwhile the retail price of a large bottle will go up by 2 baht, while the wholesale price will increase by 20-24 baht per pack.
The company said the price of its other soft-drink brands, including 7-Up and Mirinda, would remain the same.
It said it will offer discounts so retailers could maintain the price of Pepsi throughout June before the hike hits shops in July.
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : May 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
