Pepsi price hike adds to Thailand’s cost of living woes

Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) explained the decision to raise the price of Pepsi was made after the cost of plastic bottles and aluminium cans rose.

The price hike officially becomes effective from June 1 (Wednesday) but will hit shops in July.

The company said the price of a small Pepsi bottle or can will rise by 1 baht, from 10-15 baht to 11-16 baht per item. Meanwhile the retail price of a large bottle will go up by 2 baht, while the wholesale price will increase by 20-24 baht per pack.

The company said the price of its other soft-drink brands, including 7-Up and Mirinda, would remain the same.