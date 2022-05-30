FPO searches for solution after private sector plea on land and building tax

The government has already implemented the tax.

Arkhom said the FPO will have to find guidelines to help citizens because the land and building tax is a part of local revenue, which will be used for local development.

According to Thansettakij media, it would be hard to reduce the land and building tax in this fiscal year as tax collections had started in April.

However, local authorities could use their power to postpone the tax collection. For example, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration could defer the tax collection from April to July.