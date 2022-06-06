Russian tour agencies still owe some THB620m to 125 Thai hotels

However, many Russian operators skipped clearing their bills when the Covid pandemic broke out and used the money they got from tourists for other purposes, the source added.

Then the operators’ financial situation was further aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war, so they have not been able to honour their debts yet, the source said.

Russian tour operators owe between 3 million and 5 million baht to each hotel, with some hotels waiting for debts of up to 10 million baht to be cleared, the source said.

Most of the 125 hotels are in Phuket’s Kata and Karon areas and the tour operators that have failed to pay up include huge tour agencies like Pegas Touristik, the source said.

The source added that the association will seek help from Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

The two ministers will be asked to coordinate with the Russian government to get the tour operators to clear their debts, the source said.

Separately, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yutthasak Supasorn said foreign arrivals are expected to improve now that the government has eased travel restrictions since June 1.

Yutthasak said TAT expects some 500,000 tourists per month in the low season, though it reckons the number will more than double in the high season which runs from October to December.

He said Thailand has seen 444,000 arrivals from January to April, so TAT expects the number of foreign arrivals to be between 7 million and 10 million this year.