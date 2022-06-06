Tue, June 21, 2022

business

Thailand, Singapore discusses MoU for digital economy, enforcing PDPA

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn was in Singapore on Monday to discuss the drafting of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on digital cooperation with Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Chaiwut said the MoU on Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), once ready and signed, would promote cooperation on eight issues, namely:

• Digital transformation

• E-commerce

• Setting up centres to fight fake news

• Setting up government data centre and providing cloud services

• Personal data protection

• Cyber security

• Investment in Thailand’s Digital Valley and IoT Institute in the Eastern Economic Corridor

• Development of digital skills and literacy

Thailand, Singapore discusses MoU for digital economy, enforcing PDPA Chaiwut said he also discussed the implementation of Thailand’s new Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). He said Gan replied that Singapore had a similar act and was willing to help Thailand enforce its new law.

The Thai minister added that Singapore also expressed interest in digital technology investment.

“Singapore wants Thailand to sign a cooperation framework on digital investment to attract young investors,” he said, adding that Gan saw good potential for digital investment in Thailand.

Chaiwut added that he also met Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who said that enforcing PDPA was a good thing.

Echoing Gan, Teo said Singapore would be willing to help Thailand enforce PDPA as the island nation has been enforcing a similar law for years.

Meanwhile, Chaiwut said he would report the results of his visit to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. He added that Prayut would be happy to know the trip was successful and that Thailand is regarded as the leader of the digital economy and society in Asean.

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

