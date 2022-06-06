Thailand, Singapore discusses MoU for digital economy, enforcing PDPA

Chaiwut said he also discussed the implementation of Thailand’s new Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). He said Gan replied that Singapore had a similar act and was willing to help Thailand enforce its new law.

The Thai minister added that Singapore also expressed interest in digital technology investment.

“Singapore wants Thailand to sign a cooperation framework on digital investment to attract young investors,” he said, adding that Gan saw good potential for digital investment in Thailand.

Chaiwut added that he also met Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who said that enforcing PDPA was a good thing.

Echoing Gan, Teo said Singapore would be willing to help Thailand enforce PDPA as the island nation has been enforcing a similar law for years.

Meanwhile, Chaiwut said he would report the results of his visit to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. He added that Prayut would be happy to know the trip was successful and that Thailand is regarded as the leader of the digital economy and society in Asean.