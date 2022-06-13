Thailand not in danger from stagflation, says finance minister

Arkhom said that inflation was currently a worldwide phenomenon but GDP growth was a crucial factor in determining whether a country was suffering stagflation.

Thailand’s GDP will grow 2.5 and 3.5 per cent this year, according to the government’s forecast, accelerating from 1.1 per cent in 2021.

Arkhom commented that the Thai economy was in recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, adding that action was being taken to ensure it does not slump again.

Employment was also recovering but wage levels depended on economic conditions, he said.