"Singha Park Chiang Rai" goes full steam with tea production and product development for consumers

The company's plan for its tea business in 2022-2025 will aim to increase manufacturing power and build a new factory in Nan province with contract farming in the area to grow tea and research the unique Assam tea into different forms by experts who have more than 30 years of experience to add new values to Assam tea. The process will take best practices from the company's past success with Oolong tea which is Singha Park Chiang Rai's main export, with different form factors tailor-made by a professional team to drive differentiation and uniqueness for B2B customers like food, beverage, bakery, and more, as well as B2C consumers who are a part of the expanding market as well.

The expansion of farming and new manufacturing plant in Nan will be done by buying tea from farmers who grow tea and providing them with the knowledge to increase product quality and support sustainable income for locals. The correct plantation methods will also help preserve the forest and build nature's equilibrium with the community, a practice and business policy held by the Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. The company also aims to deliver the best product and services with sustainable corporate responsibility that the organization, the community, the society, and the nature will need to co-exist happily and sustainably."

The manufacturing and the processing of Assam tea in the new factory in Nan will create new tea products, as long as new recipes for consumers in the business sector like premium Thai tea and Taiwan tea which will use Assam tea for milk tea, fruit tea, green ta, Oolong tea, and Japanese green tea menus.