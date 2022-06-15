"Singha Park Chiang Rai" goes full steam with tea production and product development for consumers

Mr. Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai, reveals that Singha Park Chiang Rai has been one of the experts in tea farming and manufacturing for over a decade. Currently, the company excels in genuine Japanese tea production through Maruzen Foods (Thailand) Co., Ltd. with a joint investment in a factory with Maruzen Tea Japan, Japan's leading tea manufacturer. The factory serves as the first and only tea manufacturing plant outside of Japan and Southeast Asia and aims to elevate the tea manufacturing industry to new heights with Japanese quality standards.
"There is an increasing need in the tea market, a result of market expansions in the food and beverage industry like the huge increase in the bubble tea market in the past three years. The increasing demand and the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the need for tea in the country because imported tea is affected by higher import taxes. Hence, food and beverage providers have turned to homegrown tea, which drove Singha Park Chiang Rai's teas' demands and opened up new trials for consumers to experience our product quality. Our ability to produce various products for each need at the right price is also key to higher orders."
The company's plan for its tea business in 2022-2025 will aim to increase manufacturing power and build a new factory in Nan province with contract farming in the area to grow tea and research the unique Assam tea into different forms by experts who have more than 30 years of experience to add new values to Assam tea. The process will take best practices from the company's past success with Oolong tea which is Singha Park Chiang Rai's main export, with different form factors tailor-made by a professional team to drive differentiation and uniqueness for B2B customers like food, beverage, bakery, and more, as well as B2C consumers who are a part of the expanding market as well.
The expansion of farming and new manufacturing plant in Nan will be done by buying tea from farmers who grow tea and providing them with the knowledge to increase product quality and support sustainable income for locals. The correct plantation methods will also help preserve the forest and build nature's equilibrium with the community, a practice and business policy held by the Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. The company also aims to deliver the best product and services with sustainable corporate responsibility that the organization, the community, the society, and the nature will need to co-exist happily and sustainably."
The manufacturing and the processing of Assam tea in the new factory in Nan will create new tea products, as long as new recipes for consumers in the business sector like premium Thai tea and Taiwan tea which will use Assam tea for milk tea, fruit tea, green ta, Oolong tea, and Japanese green tea menus.
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : June 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 24, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022