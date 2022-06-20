Fri, June 24, 2022

business

Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit led a trade delegation to Denmark and Iceland to introduce Thai products, promote the Kingdom and boost the country's customer base.

On Saturday, Jurin visited Copenhagen’s ILLUM luxury shopping mall and met its owner.

“ILLUM will let us set up in-store promotion booths for Thai luxury products,” Jurin said. “So, I asked the trade representatives to select high-end products that can be put on display here.”

Later in the day, he visited the MANY supermarket, which has more than 100 outlets in Denmark and 200 worldwide.

Jurin said MANY sells Asian food products, but there are not many Thai products on the shelves. Since the Danish supermarket chain gets its supplies from the Netherlands, Jurin instructed the delegation to contact the Dutch suppliers and encourage them to export more Thai products.

“We plan to open a direct channel for Thai products and put them on the shelves without changing labels or going through middlemen, which will help reduce costs,” the minister said. “The first batch will include ready-to-eat meals, seasoning, organic foods and fruits. These should be on the shelves in the next three to six months.”

Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies

 

On Sunday, Jurin took the delegation to Reykjavik’s Kronan supermarket, which has 23 branches across Iceland and sells products imported from China, Vietnam and Thailand.

“The supermarket buys Thai products from traders in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, so the choices are very limited. Thai products available at Kronan are coconut, seasonings and frozen meals, but the choices are limited,” Jurin said. “This is a good opportunity for us to start exporting Thai products directly to Kronan. We have spoken to the owner and they have allowed us to hold in-store promotions.”

Jurin expects to add coconut milk, ready-to-eat meals, fruits and organic foods to the shelves at Kronan and has instructed the Department of International Trade Promotion to coordinate with manufacturers, exporters and the Icelandic supermarket to add Thai products to the shelves as soon as possible.

Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies

Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.