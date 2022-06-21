Fri, June 24, 2022

business

Baht falls further over pressure from dumping of Thai assets, stocks

The baht opened at 35.32 to the US dollar on Tuesday, weakening from Monday’s close of 35.30.

The currency is expected to move in the range of 35.20 to 35.40 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon added that the baht may strengthen due to the weakening dollar and the market will be open to more risks.

There is still a chance of the baht fluctuating due to pressure from foreign investors selling off Thai assets, especially stocks.

Meanwhile, bond transactions are slowing down because investors believe high bond yields reflect the Bank of Thailand’s decision to increase the interest rate.

The baht’s resistance level is 35.40-35.50 to the dollar, the level at which exporters will sell the dollar.

Poon does not expect the baht to weaken past this level unless a lockdown is widely enforced in China, forcing investors to dump assets in emerging Asia markets.

Poon advised investors to use hedging tools like options to manage their risks in the highly volatile currency market.

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.