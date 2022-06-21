Baht falls further over pressure from dumping of Thai assets, stocks

Poon added that the baht may strengthen due to the weakening dollar and the market will be open to more risks.

There is still a chance of the baht fluctuating due to pressure from foreign investors selling off Thai assets, especially stocks.

Meanwhile, bond transactions are slowing down because investors believe high bond yields reflect the Bank of Thailand’s decision to increase the interest rate.

The baht’s resistance level is 35.40-35.50 to the dollar, the level at which exporters will sell the dollar.