Thailand, UK agree to boost trade back to $7-billion level

Jurin said he and UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt agreed to promote cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, digital technology, foods and beverages, investment, commerce and finance.

He said Thailand would recover its trade value with the UK back to $7 billion as the value has dropped sharply since 2017. The trade value is currently $5.5 billion, Jurin said.

Thailand would boost its economic relationship with the UK, moving from a joint trade committee to an enhanced trade partnership and a free trade area in the future, he said.

Thailand presently has 14 FTA agreements with 18 countries.

“Currently, the UK is Thailand’s 22nd biggest trade partner globally and 4th in Europe, so we have to boost the trade value between the two countries back to $7 billion as soon as possible,” Jurin noted.