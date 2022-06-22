Thai plastic pellet exporters ‘to gain’ after Philippines halts safeguard probe

Initially, the DTI found some grounds for the charge, so it ordered the Philippine Tariff Commission to launch the formal probe on September 30, 2021.

Phithak said his department strongly defended Thailand against allegations that it was jeopardising the Philippine pellet industry.

LLDPE pellets are used in making food-grade plastic bags and plastic film for wrapping food.

“The halt in the investigation will bode well for the Thai plastic pellet industry because Philippine importers can be assured that importing pellets from Thailand would not be slapped with any safeguard duty,” Phithak said.

He said plastic pellet exports ranked fourth in terms of value of total goods exported from Thailand.

According to Phithak, Thailand exported about 57 billion baht worth of plastic pellets last year, and in the first quarter of this year the value was 16 billion baht, a 30-per cent increase year-on-year.

He said China was the biggest market for Thai plastic pellets, accounting for 60 per cent of exports, followed by Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia. The Philippines ranked ninth, with a value of 1 billion baht last year.

Although the Philippines is not a big market for Thai plastic pellets, it could turn into one with good prospects in the future, Phithak added.