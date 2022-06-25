Women’s roadmap to global boardrooms plotted at Bangkok summit

Five leading female tycoons shared their unique experiences of pressing for women's business leadership in their own countries during a seminar titled "Moving the Needle on Women on Boards: Does Advocacy Make a Difference".

Irene Natividad, president of the GlobeWomen Research and Education Institute (US), said the decades-long fight for equality in the corporate workspace is yielding great progress in some countries. However, a wide gap still exists and one key to narrowing it is setting gender quotas and deadlines for companies to comply with.

Natividad proposed that governments mandate that the top 100-300 listed companies must have women in at least 30 per cent of their board posts by the due date or face punishment. This strategy would lend urgency for companies to consider talented female candidates.

She added that pressure and public awareness campaigns via media were often needed to bring about big changes.

"In the United States, for example, the MeToo and BlackLivesMatter campaigns have made Americans realise that they have to stand up. Finally, the government has approved some regulations against sexual harassment and discrimination while leading companies have put these issues in their codes of conduct," said Natividad.

She also encouraged girls and women to get out of their comfort zone and fight for their dreams. They shouldn’t be afraid to reach for excellence in their chosen fields or to stand up and present their work in public. She said building networks with others was key to forming connections to overcome obstacles in their path.