Krungsri Consumer boosting digital services, lending to expand reach

Seeking more partners in digital lending

For the second half of this year, Nayanee said the company is planning to launch more digital lending services with several partners, aiming to increase access to personal loan for customers in wider groups.

“We believe that digital lending will be the key business opportunity for Krungsri Consumer in the second half of 2022, with estimated turnover from digital lending at 50 percent of total lending within the next three years,” she said. “As the Covid-19 situation is improving, people will need cash to increase their liquidity for economic activities, so we will be providing loan services that are fast and convenient for all. Krungsri Consumer is also planning to launch the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ service via the application by year-end, which will offer even more choices for hire purchase consumers.”

As for finding new sources of income, Nayanee said that Krungsri Consumer plans to explore areas in which it already has expertise, such as debt collection, to create a service with a help of new business partners, also expected to be launched later this year.

Reopening Thailand will fuel credit card, lending expansion

“Rising inflation and global oil prices could limit Thai people’s spending in the rest of the year, but we are still confident that the reopening of the country after over two years of Covid-19 shutdown will attract foreign tourists and boost Thailand’s economy,” said Nayanee. “Since the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, credit card spending has increased continually. In the first five months of 2022, Krungsri Consumer recorded a 12 percent increase year on year in credit card spending and a 14 percent increase in new loans. Food delivery, online shopping and inter-spending are among the categories with significant growth.”

Meanwhile, non-performing loans (NPL) are at 1.1 percent for credit card loans and 2.5 percent for personal loans, which are lower than the loan business average.

“For 2022, Krungsri Consumer is targeting 312.3 billion baht in credit card spending, or a 10 percent rise , and 84.6 billion baht in new loans, or 11 percent increase, compared to prior year. Total outstanding loans will be at 149.6 billion baht, increasing 7 percent year on year,” added Nayanee.

