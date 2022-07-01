World Bank appoints new country manager for Thailand

It also will address issues in the fragile and conflict-affected areas of southern Thailand.

Zarcone said: “It is with great pleasure that I take up this new position in Thailand just as the country emerges from the economic and social challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The tragedy of the pandemic must be turned into an opportunity to build back better and position the economy for sustained productivity-led growth and recovery over the medium and long term. I look forward to supporting Thailand in the achievement of these critical goals,” he added.

Before this appointment, Zarcone was the country manager in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia where he supervised a large and complex portfolio of technical assistance projects. He also was the country manager of Costa Rica and El Salvador, in charge of both lending and advisory services.

He spent time in the Middle East as senior operations officer for the West Bank and Gaza, managing important budgetary support projects for the Palestinian National Authority.

He also has extensive experience working in Sub-Saharan Africa where he supervised several projects in Kenya, Rwanda and the Comoros Islands.

Zarcone holds a PhD in Management Sciences from Escuela Superior de Administración y Dirección de Empresas, and a Masters in European Economics and Law.