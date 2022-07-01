Household debt rises to 14.64 trillion baht

Of the total debt 12.56 trillion baht were from deposit-taking corporations, up by 57.929 billion baht from the previous quarter.

6.28 trillion baht were from commercial banks

4.11 trillion baht were from depository specialised financial institutions

2.17 trillion baht were from savings cooperatives

5.111 billion baht were from other institutions

Meanwhile, 2.08 trillion baht were from other financial corporations, increasing by 22.149 billion baht from the previous quarter