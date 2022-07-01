Household debt rises to 14.64 trillion baht

However, the percentage of household debt to gross domestic product decreased from 90 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 89.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.
Of the total debt 12.56 trillion baht were from deposit-taking corporations, up by 57.929 billion baht from the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, 2.08 trillion baht were from other financial corporations, increasing by 22.149 billion baht from the previous quarter
