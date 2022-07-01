Fri, July 08, 2022

Household debt rises to 14.64 trillion baht

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) reported that household debt in the first quarter of 2022 rose to 14.64 trillion baht, up by 80.076 billion baht from the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, the percentage of household debt to gross domestic product decreased from 90 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 89.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.

Of the total debt 12.56 trillion baht were from deposit-taking corporations, up by 57.929 billion baht from the previous quarter.

  • 6.28 trillion baht were from commercial banks
  • 4.11 trillion baht were from depository specialised financial institutions
  • 2.17 trillion baht were from savings cooperatives
  • 5.111 billion baht were from other institutions

Meanwhile, 2.08 trillion baht were from other financial corporations, increasing by 22.149 billion baht from the previous quarter

  • 1.57 trillion baht were owed to credit card, leasing and personal loan companies
  • 177.836 billion baht were from insurance companies
  • 116.778 billion baht were from securities companies
  • 99.455 billion baht were from asset management corporations
  • 77.319 billion baht were from pawnshops, and,
  • 40.465 billion baht were from other financial institutions.

