AIS Serenade launches ‘Beyond Expectation’ privileges programme

Bussaya Satirapipatkul, AIS head of Customer & Service Management, said the programme is forging a new standard of customer care with its “Beyond Expectation” strategy to meet needs in the “new normal”. It has achieved this through collaborations in the dining, travel, shopping, and health sectors.

Along with the development of its smart 5G network to meet the needs of Thai digital lifestyles, AIS Serenade has transitioned from a discount programme to providing tangible "exclusivity" to the customer, Bussaya boasted.

Since lockdown measures were relaxed last year, AIS Serenade members have begun spending more points on travel and transport (up 53 per cent), beverages and desserts (up 78 per cent), and department store shopping (up 136 per cent ), according to a recent survey.

