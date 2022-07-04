Thailand expects free trade agreement with EFTA in 2 years

The talks will focus on trade, e-commerce, investment and dispute resolution.

The next EFTA meeting will be held under Swiss chairmanship in Geneva on October 31-November 4.

Trade between Thailand and the EFTA in the first four months of 2022 was worth US$4.436 billion, with Thai exports making up $2.734 billion of that figure. The main Thai exports to EFTA were gems and accessories, watches and parts, and machines and parts.

Meanwhile, Thailand imported $1.702 billion from EFTA over the same period. Key imports were jewellery, gems, silver and gold bullion, watches and parts, and meat for consumption.