Thailand expects free trade agreement with EFTA in 2 years

Thailand launched talks with EFTA – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein – on June 28-30 in Bangkok and proposed a two-year deadline.
The talks will focus on trade, e-commerce, investment and dispute resolution.
The next EFTA meeting will be held under Swiss chairmanship in Geneva on October 31-November 4.
Trade between Thailand and the EFTA in the first four months of 2022 was worth US$4.436 billion, with Thai exports making up $2.734 billion of that figure. The main Thai exports to EFTA were gems and accessories, watches and parts, and machines and parts.
Meanwhile, Thailand imported $1.702 billion from EFTA over the same period. Key imports were jewellery, gems, silver and gold bullion, watches and parts, and meat for consumption.
Published : Jul 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
