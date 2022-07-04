Foreign trade by land shows marginal increase in first five months

Of the 688.822 billion baht, 404.585 billion baht was the value of exports, a 0.91 per cent drop year on year, while imports amounted to 284.237 billion baht, an increase of 5.75 per cent. Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of 120.346 billion baht.

Of the total trade, 441.788 billion baht worth of goods trading was conducted with border nations.

He said Malaysia remained the top cross-border bilateral trade partner. Thailand exported good worth 14.932 billion baht to Malaysia during the first five months of this year, the export value dropping by 1.57 per cent year on year. Myanmar was the second highest with 13.442 billion.