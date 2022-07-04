Fri, July 08, 2022

business

Foreign trade by land shows marginal increase in first five months

The value of foreign trade by land has risen to 688.822 billion baht, up by 1.74 per cent during the first five months of this year, following the easing of Covid travel restrictions, the commerce minister said on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the 1.74-per-cent increase, compared to the same period last year, indicated recovery of cross-border trade.

Of the 688.822 billion baht, 404.585 billion baht was the value of exports, a 0.91 per cent drop year on year, while imports amounted to 284.237 billion baht, an increase of 5.75 per cent. Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of 120.346 billion baht.

Of the total trade, 441.788 billion baht worth of goods trading was conducted with border nations.

He said Malaysia remained the top cross-border bilateral trade partner. Thailand exported good worth 14.932 billion baht to Malaysia during the first five months of this year, the export value dropping by 1.57 per cent year on year. Myanmar was the second highest with 13.442 billion.

Cambodia was third with Thai exports amounting to 13.405 billion baht, an increase of 13.82 per cent, and Laos was fourth with export value of 13.2223 billion baht, a 40.25 per cent increase.

China remained the top export destination for Thai exports by land across bordering nations. Jurin said Thailand exported 19.083 billion baht worth of goods to China during the first five months. The export value dropped by 18.80 per cent year on year, he added. The other major export destination countries were Singapore 3.887 billion baht and Vietnam 3.737 billion.

So far, Thailand has reopened 59 out of 97 border checkpoints while neighbouring countries have reopened 52 border checkpoints, Jurin said.

Foreign trade by land shows marginal increase in first five months

