DITP, Siam Piwat sign pact on promoting Thai products abroad

DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the move is in line with Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit’s policy to support businesses in boosting the value of products and services and competitiveness in the international arena.

Phusit pointed out that many Thai entrepreneurs were facing business challenges as the Covid-19 crisis had triggered a change in global market demands.

“Hence, Thai entrepreneurs, especially small, medium and retail, must develop strategies to boost the competitiveness and value of their products and services to meet the demands of the new era,” he advised.

Design is an important strategy, which enables small and medium enterprises to boost the value of their products and services, Phusit noted.

“DEmark plays an important role in boosting global confidence in Thai products and services, promoting a creative industry and enhancing the country’s economy,” he added.