DITP, Siam Piwat sign pact on promoting Thai products abroad

The MoU was inked at the Design Excellence Award (DEmark) Show 2022 at IconSiam shopping complex in Bangkok.
The exhibition, which features more than 405 interesting product designs by Thai entrepreneurs, is being held until Sunday.
DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the move is in line with Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit’s policy to support businesses in boosting the value of products and services and competitiveness in the international arena.
Phusit pointed out that many Thai entrepreneurs were facing business challenges as the Covid-19 crisis had triggered a change in global market demands.
“Hence, Thai entrepreneurs, especially small, medium and retail, must develop strategies to boost the competitiveness and value of their products and services to meet the demands of the new era,” he advised.
Design is an important strategy, which enables small and medium enterprises to boost the value of their products and services, Phusit noted.
“DEmark plays an important role in boosting global confidence in Thai products and services, promoting a creative industry and enhancing the country’s economy,” he added.
Meanwhile, the senior director of Siam Piwat’s Retail Business Concept Shop, Parisa Chatnilbandhu, said the MoU came as the company intended to create opportunities for Thais to boost their potential and promote their products and services internationally.
“The company has been paying attention to promoting personnel in the design industry for a long time now,” she said.
Parisa said Siam Piwat is ready to support the exchange and publicisation of information and knowledge and back venues for holding activities to ensure designers gain access to international markets.
“Siam Piwat hopes this cooperation will help make the development of Thai products sustainable and generate revenue for the country, as well as help Thai products to become well known on the international stage,” she added.
Published : July 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
