‘GrabNext’ forum brings together public, private sector on ESG, digital economy

The "GrabNext" conference brings together digital and technology leaders and experts to discuss opportunities and approaches for strengthening the country's digital economy, Grab Thailand executive director Worachat Luxhanalode said.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin praised the idea of the conference, which would allow government agencies to discuss key issues with businesses and find suitable solutions.

He revealed the ministry’s latest move to enact a new law focusing on the work-life welfare of informal workers.

Suchart promised to fight for this type of law enforcement.

“We also launched programmes to equip workers in the manufacturing sector and informal workers with the necessary skills in the new normal world,” Suchart noted.

