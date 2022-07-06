‘GrabNext’ forum brings together public, private sector on ESG, digital economy

The "GrabNext" conference brings together digital and technology leaders and experts to discuss opportunities and approaches for strengthening the country's digital economy, Grab Thailand executive director Worachat Luxhanalode said.
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin praised the idea of the conference, which would allow government agencies to discuss key issues with businesses and find suitable solutions.
He revealed the ministry’s latest move to enact a new law focusing on the work-life welfare of informal workers.
Suchart promised to fight for this type of law enforcement.
“We also launched programmes to equip workers in the manufacturing sector and informal workers with the necessary skills in the new normal world,” Suchart noted.
As the private sector, such as Grab Thailand, steps forward to provide income opportunities from new types of jobs, Suchart believes this will be a watershed moment in Thailand’s long-term progress.
The event on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Athenee Hotel also included a panel discussion titled “The role of technology in a sustainable economy”, focusing on the future of work, digital inclusion and environmental sustainability.
Worachat, along with Sak Segkhoonthod, senior adviser for Digital Transformation at the Electronics Transactions Development Agency, Nattaporn Jatusripitak, chairman of ThailandFuture and Kanchana Wanichkorn, vice president of the Office of National Higher Edcuation, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council, shared their perspectives on propelling Thailand towards digital economy leadership.
All panellists agreed that the workforce, regardless of age or gender, must be integrated into the digital ecosystem. Private and public organisations must train their employees in new skills, while the government must devise appropriate regulations to encourage the growth of digital platforms in the country.
Worachat said GrabNext would be held twice a year.
The conference theme will change depending on the current situation, but it will primarily focus on the Environment, Social and Green (ESG) economy, as well as digital literacy and inclusion, he added.
Published : July 06, 2022
By : Nongluck Ajanapanya
