Wed, July 13, 2022

business

Baht opens stronger but may test resistance if dollar bounces back

The baht opened at 35.82 to the US dollar on Monday, strengthening from Friday’s close of 36.01.

The Thai currency is expected to move between 35.75 and 35.90 against the greenback during the day and between 35.70 and 36.30 during the week, Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht is likely to weaken and test its resistance level from 36.20 to 36.30 if the dollar strengthens. He suggested investors beware of the baht’s volatility before the US inflation report has been revealed.

However, the baht’s weakening might be limited as exporters are waiting to offload their dollars. Moreover, foreign investors are waiting to buy Thai stocks on the dip and the sale of gold will also help slow down the baht’s weakening.

Poon speculated the dollar might strengthen if the US inflation is higher than expected and the US Federal Reserve sends a signal to increase the interest rate at a high rate. The dollar might also strengthen if the Chinese or European economic reports are worse than expected.

The strategist advises investors to use hedging tools like options to manage their risks in the highly volatile currency market.

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Small hotel owners in Phuket plead for leniency from creditors

Published : Jul 13, 2022

JETTS Fitness makes exercise an easy routine for urban people

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Country’s first cannabis dispensary opens for education, medicinal purposes

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Triumph announce completion of TE-1 project with final prototype testing results

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.