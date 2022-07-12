Wed, July 13, 2022

business

PTT to contribute 3 billion baht to oil fund

The board of directors of PTT Plc has approved a contribution of 3 billion baht to the special oil fund, which has been used to reduce the cost of the living burden on the public, PTT president and chief executive officer Auttapol Rerkpiboon said on Tuesday.

He said the PTT board resolved on Monday to contribute the money to provide urgent relief to the public as society has already been severely hit by the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PTT would contribute Bt1 billion each month to the oil fund for three months to support the government’s subsidy on oil prices as well as support the government’s efforts to maintain energy stability, Auttapol said.

He added that since the country has been hit by an energy crisis since 2021, PTT has contributed over 14.8 billion baht to help the government provide subsidies to reduce the people’s energy costs.

Auttapol said PTT decided to help the government provide subsidies because PTT is a public company and a state firm that realises the impact of the energy crisis on the country’s economy and the people.

He said PTT has been helping vulnerable groups survive the energy crisis.

For example, it has been reducing the cost of LPG gas prices for low-income people, street food vendors and the poor who hold state welfare cards.

He said state welfare holders are eligible to buy cooking gas at lower prices since October last year until now.

He said PTT also maintained the current NGV prices for motorists and taxis in Bangkok and suburban provinces.

PTT has also provided crude oil to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to help them lower the cost of generating power, Auttapol added.

He said PTT has also granted 1.046 billion baht to help members of society affected by the Covid-19 crisis, through its “Same Breathe” programme.

In total, PTT has spent 3.3 billion baht to help society via several measures from January to April this year, he added.

“PTT is ready to act as a key force in supporting all the sectors and helping and taking care of society and communities to help Thais survive the crises together as fast as possible,” Auttapol said.

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Small hotel owners in Phuket plead for leniency from creditors

Published : Jul 13, 2022

JETTS Fitness makes exercise an easy routine for urban people

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Country’s first cannabis dispensary opens for education, medicinal purposes

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Triumph announce completion of TE-1 project with final prototype testing results

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.