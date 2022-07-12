PTT to contribute 3 billion baht to oil fund

He said PTT has been helping vulnerable groups survive the energy crisis.

For example, it has been reducing the cost of LPG gas prices for low-income people, street food vendors and the poor who hold state welfare cards.

He said state welfare holders are eligible to buy cooking gas at lower prices since October last year until now.

He said PTT also maintained the current NGV prices for motorists and taxis in Bangkok and suburban provinces.

PTT has also provided crude oil to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to help them lower the cost of generating power, Auttapol added.

He said PTT has also granted 1.046 billion baht to help members of society affected by the Covid-19 crisis, through its “Same Breathe” programme.

In total, PTT has spent 3.3 billion baht to help society via several measures from January to April this year, he added.

“PTT is ready to act as a key force in supporting all the sectors and helping and taking care of society and communities to help Thais survive the crises together as fast as possible,” Auttapol said.