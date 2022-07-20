'Solar for Lives' handover solar system to community hospitals in Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai

“Namphong Hospital was chosen as the first hospital due to its urgent need to expand its facilities to accommodate more patients, as well as the hospital's location where direct sunlight shines, which helps solar panels produce power more efficiently. We believe solar system will benefit the local community members for both health and environment which associate with our CSR direction: To contribute and grow with Thai Society in 3 areas: Education, environment, and health,” added Mr. Koito.

Under the project, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand is responsible for solar system installation and yearly maintenance.

Namphong Hospital, founded in 1971, is located on Mittraphap Road. The hospital serves residents of numerous districts, including Namphong, Khao Suan Kwang, Ubonrat, Kranuan, Mueang, and Non Sa-ard, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Besides the solar system, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has also lent one unit of Mitsubishi flagship electric car, Outlander PHEVs, for Namphong Hospital to be used for its medical services. The vehicle is an environmental friendly vehicle which can provide a maximum 1,500 watts to electronic appliances for outdoor activities and as a reliable source of electricity in an emergency or blackout. As the car runs by electricity generated by solar system of the hospital, it can demonstrate the example of sustainable and renewable energy eco system as well.



