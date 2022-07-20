Sat, July 23, 2022

'Solar for Lives' handover solar system to community hospitals in Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), is piloting an environmental project 'Solar for Lives' in a bid to promote clean energy in the public health sector and propel Thailand toward a carbon-neutral society.

On April 29, 2022, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand), led by Mr. Eiichi Koito, President and CEO, together with Mr. Egathi Rattana-Aree, Executive Vice President, Human Resources & General Administration Unit, donated the first solar system to Namphong Hospital in Khon Kaen province. Mitsubishi’s flagship electric car - Outlander PHEV, has also been lent to the hospital to be used for its medical services.

Mr. Eiichi Koito, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) said, “Our goal in putting solar system in community hospitals across Thailand is to increase the opportunities of Thai people to access good health services while promoting the government's strategic goals in bringing Thailand towards a balanced carbon society. The project has been initiated through a strong partnership among the Ministry of Public Health, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), and the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) to enhance a collaboration between government and private sector to achieve our target which are to support the installation of solar system for approximately 40 community hospitals by 2032, also can reduce carbon emissions more than 17,300 tons throughout the project and save up to 400,000 baht per year in power expense for each hospital.”

“Namphong Hospital was chosen as the first hospital due to its urgent need to expand its facilities to accommodate more patients, as well as the hospital's location where direct sunlight shines, which helps solar panels produce power more efficiently. We believe solar system will benefit the local community members for both health and environment which associate with our CSR direction: To contribute and grow with Thai Society in 3 areas: Education, environment, and health,” added Mr. Koito. 

Under the project, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand is responsible for solar system installation and yearly maintenance.

Namphong Hospital, founded in 1971, is located on Mittraphap Road. The hospital serves residents of numerous districts, including Namphong, Khao Suan Kwang, Ubonrat, Kranuan, Mueang, and Non Sa-ard, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Besides the solar system, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has also lent one unit of Mitsubishi flagship electric car, Outlander PHEVs, for Namphong Hospital to be used for its medical services. The vehicle is an environmental friendly vehicle which can provide a maximum 1,500 watts to electronic appliances for outdoor activities and as a reliable source of electricity in an emergency or blackout. As the car runs by electricity generated by solar system of the hospital, it can demonstrate the example of sustainable and renewable energy eco system as well.

On June 13, 2022, Mitsubishi Motors expanded its 'Solar for Lives' project by providing the solar system to the second community hospital, Phaya Mengrai Hospital in Phaya Mengrai District, Chiang Rai province. The company also provided Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs for the hospital to be used for medical services, which include serving communities in the 20 km. radius of the hospital, thanks to their capacity of running 55 km. on electricity alone and up to 500 km. when using both electricity and gasoline. 

The 60-bed Phaya Mengrai Hospital treats outpatients at around 400 persons per day and 10 inpatients daily. It has 7 doctors and 52 medical professionals providing healthcare to local people in Phaya Mengrai and nearby districts.

Mr. Eiichi Koito, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) said “Phaya Mengrai Hospital was selected to join the 'Solar for Lives' project’ as it requires power support to cope with increasing patients in the communities. Furthermore, the hospital is located in an area that receives sunlight directly, which helps maximize the efficiency of solar panels. We are confident that the solar system will help improve local people’s quality of life as well as promote the community awareness of environmental conservation.”

Mitsubishi Motors Thailand commits to its environmental goal of supporting Thailand in becoming carbon neutral. There are a number of green programs in place to reduce carbon emissions throughout all of manufacturing operations, including Reforestation, Solar for Lives project, and production of the electric car - Outlander PHEV that made its debut in Thailand in 2020. The company also installs a rooftop solar system at our Laem Chabang factory in Chon Buri, the largest manufacturing center outside of Japan, which can reduce carbon emissions about 6,100 tons per year. 
 

