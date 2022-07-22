NBTC subcommittees vote against True-DTAC merger

The four subcommittees voted 3-1 to oppose the merger plan, an informed source disclosed on Friday. However, they were afraid that their resolution might be distorted in a report submitted to the NBTC executive board, which could result in the proposed merger getting the green light, according to the source.
The panels of consumer protection and civil rights, economics, and technology voted against approving the merger, while the law panel voted for it, the source said.
The three panels argued that the merger would have a negative impact on the telecom market and deprive consumers of choices, which could result in pricier service fees.
On April 29, the NBTC resolved to set up four subcommittees to vet the planned True-DTAC merger in the fields of consumer protection and civil rights, law, technology, and economics.
The new panels replaced a subcommittee previously set up by the former NBTC board in February to scrutinise the merger plan.
The four panels held their meetings separately and submitted separate reports to an NBTC working group tasked with making a suggestion to the executive board regarding the matter.
Some subcommittee members were worried that their resolution could be ignored and the arguments in favour of a merger might be highlighted at the cost of the cons, according to the source.
The NBTC board is expected to convene on July 26 or 27, before the start of a long holiday period, the source said.
