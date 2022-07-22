NBTC subcommittees vote against True-DTAC merger

The four subcommittees voted 3-1 to oppose the merger plan, an informed source disclosed on Friday. However, they were afraid that their resolution might be distorted in a report submitted to the NBTC executive board, which could result in the proposed merger getting the green light, according to the source.

The panels of consumer protection and civil rights, economics, and technology voted against approving the merger, while the law panel voted for it, the source said.

The three panels argued that the merger would have a negative impact on the telecom market and deprive consumers of choices, which could result in pricier service fees.