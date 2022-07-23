Property and airline in new kind of relationship

July 21, 2022, Bangkok – MQDC, the leading property developer, and Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) have announced a collaboration to boost real estate and tourism, helping the Thai economy bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MQDC and THAI will cooperate in marketing across 4 areas to benefit all parties, seeking opportunities to benefit their current and target customers.

The companies will collaborate on events throughout the year. The Forestias by MQDC will work with Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) “The Experience” to delight customers of all ages with activities that build family bonds.

The collaboration also covers expanding the customer base of both companies, including Thais who live overseas and foreigners interested in Thai real estate. “Corporate Fare” tickets will stimulate travel for tourism and investment. MQDC may also offer special privileges to project customers traveling with THAI.

MQDC and THAI will co-create a joint marketing campaign with “Time to Gold” privileges equivalent to Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) “Gold”, valued at 350,000 baht, for qualified MQDC customers of 2 projects at The Forestias: The Aspen Tree and Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas. This campaign will run from August 1 to December 31, 2022.