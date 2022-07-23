Property and airline in new kind of relationship

July 21, 2022, Bangkok – MQDC, the leading property developer, and Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) have announced a collaboration to boost real estate and tourism, helping the Thai economy bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
MQDC and THAI will cooperate in marketing across 4 areas to benefit all parties, seeking opportunities to benefit their current and target customers.
The companies will collaborate on events throughout the year. The Forestias by MQDC will work with Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) “The Experience” to delight customers of all ages with activities that build family bonds.
The collaboration also covers expanding the customer base of both companies, including Thais who live overseas and foreigners interested in Thai real estate. “Corporate Fare” tickets will stimulate travel for tourism and investment. MQDC may also offer special privileges to project customers traveling with THAI.
MQDC and THAI will co-create a joint marketing campaign with “Time to Gold” privileges equivalent to Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) “Gold”, valued at 350,000 baht, for qualified MQDC customers of 2 projects at The Forestias: The Aspen Tree and Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas. This campaign will run from August 1 to December 31, 2022.
Mr Suvadhana Sibunruang, Acting THAI Chief Executive Officer, also said partnerships are necessary for initiating further revenue approach to reach new customer target groups in the current business operations. Therefore, THAI is pleased and honored to establish this business partnership with MQDC. This privileged experiences and advantages will benefit both of our customers. THAI is determined to provide an exceptional, satisfying and comfortable experience with touches of Thai to our customers especially those who live a life of travel and enjoy products and services that THAI can offer. MQDC clients both in Thailand and abroad are high potentials to strengthen our business opportunities in Asia and other regions in the future. This collaboration will also drive the tourism industry following the country’s reopening policy.
THAI offers special privileges to MQDC customers such as special discount for air tickets for overseas customers who fly to visit MQDC estates, 350,000 baht air ticket cash credit voucher for THAI and THAI Smile tickets redemption under “Time to Gold” package and a complimentary ROP Gold card with full status benefits. The ROP members are eligible to participate in many exclusive activities of MQDC.
Mr Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of MQDC, said: “Our business principles are based on being different, driving change, and we are purpose-driven in property development that benefits society, people, the environment, and all life under a commitment to “For All Well-Being”. Collaborating with leading partners like THAI will spark Thai economic activity and help achieve MQDC’s goals.
“Strategic partnerships between top developers like MQDC and the tourism sector such as THAI will be a major force for helping the overall economy recover fast, which is another strategy that fits the company’s mission well,” said Mr Malaisirirat.
“Partnering to unite and build on our business strengths will spark business opportunity, enhance benefits for customers, and help us provide a quality community where residents enjoy fun activities, indoor and outdoor comfort, as well as great service when they travel. THAI customers will access various projects at The Forestias. Memorable campaigns and activities with clear results will start shortly,” said Mr Malaisirirat.
MQDC applies advanced technology and the work of its group’s 7 research centers in “theme” and mixed-use projects. Even amid the COVID-19 situation, MQDC launched The Forestias, a 125-billion-baht district, to great market response and sales of over 20 billion baht. The green neighborhood, the world's first urban project designed in every aspect as a happy community for all life, spans 398 rai at Bangna-Trad KM7.
Real estate contributes about 8 per cent of Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP). The sector has a key role in driving the economy and generates significant cash flow, employment, and income while connecting with other industries. Residential real estate accounts for two-thirds of the market’s value in Thailand.
Published : July 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
