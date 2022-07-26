Tax revenues in Asia and the Pacific hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis

Revenue Statistics in Asia and the Pacific 2022 provides harmonised data on tax revenues for 28 economies in the region, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan for the first time. The report reveals that the average tax-to-GDP ratio in the Asia-Pacific region was lower than the averages for the OECD and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Between 2019 and 2020, tax-to-GDP ratios fell in 19 of the 26 economies for which 2020 data are available.



The first year of the pandemic amplified a decade-long decline in tax-to-GDP ratios across the region, which fell in 15 of the 26 economies between 2010 and 2020. The pandemic also widened the gap between the Asia-Pacific average and the averages for the OECD and the LAC region: the OECD’s average tax-to-GDP ratio increased by 0.1 percentage points (p.p.) to 33.5% between 2019 and 2020 while the average tax-to-GDP ratio in the LAC region declined by -0.8 p.p. to 21.9%.

Falls in revenue from taxes on goods and services drove the decline in Asia-Pacific’s average tax-to-GDP ratio between 2019 and 2020, decreasing as a percentage of GDP in 21 of the 26 economies for which 2020 data are available. This fall was particularly large for the Pacific Islands covered by the report because of the sharp decline in tourism caused by the pandemic. On average, taxes on goods and services accounted for 50.6% of total tax revenues in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020.