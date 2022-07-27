Porsche posts 145,860 deliveries in first half-year 

“We and our dealers have successfully navigated a first half-year shaped by external factors and uncertainties,” says Detlev von Platen, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

“In addition to the difficulties posed by the resurgence of the COVID pandemic in China and other markets, ongoing supply-chain and logistics-related challenges have accompanied us. At the same time, the desirability of our brand and the popularity of our products remain strong. We expect the second half-year to be dynamic. As in previous years, we are optimistic about the future and determined to go full steam ahead with the remaining months of the year,” adds von Platen.

Growth in Germany and Europe

The worldwide market situations of the first half-year were varied and the delivery figures for the different regions and markets are therefore heterogeneous.

In Europe, the number of vehicle deliveries rose to 43,087. That’s a year-on-year increase of 7 per cent over what was already a strong period. The same applies to the home market of Germany. 13,785 deliveries in the first six months of 2022 represent a 5 per cent gain year on year.

In China, Porsche was able to deliver 40,681 vehicles to customers in spite of months-long lockdowns in some cities. The decline in deliveries over the first half-year amounted to a 16 per cent drop compared to the previous year. In view of the overall decline in the premium/luxury segment in China (down 23 per cent from January until May), the sports car manufacturer posted an impressive result in its largest single market still.