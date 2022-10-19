A new wave of 'Great Resignation' looms in 2023: Adecco research

Of the 27 per cent of all workers globally who plan to quit their jobs in the next 12 months, almost half (45 per cent) are already actively looking for jobs.

Meanwhile, six out of 10 workers (61 per cent) feel confident that they would be able to find a new job in six months or less even as a recession looms.

The research also identified that inflation had caused more than half (51 per cent) of workers to look for a second job, with nearly four in 10 non-desk workers (35 per cent) admitting to having worked cash-in-hand jobs to make ends meet.

Even though the cost of living is a major concern of workers, they also prefer happiness at work apart from salary rise, followed by job security, having a good work-life balance, and good relationship with colleagues.

However, salary is still the main reason for the decision of those who already plan to quit, followed by work-life balance, and flexibility.