A new wave of 'Great Resignation' looms in 2023: Adecco research
Companies have been warned to beware of a resignation spree from employees, as three in five (61 per cent) personnel fear their salary could not help cope with the rising cost of living, Adecco Group's research revealed on Wednesday.
The research " Global Workforce Of The Future Whitepaper_Adecco Group " was conducted on 34,200 respondents across 25 countries worldwide.
Of the 27 per cent of all workers globally who plan to quit their jobs in the next 12 months, almost half (45 per cent) are already actively looking for jobs.
Meanwhile, six out of 10 workers (61 per cent) feel confident that they would be able to find a new job in six months or less even as a recession looms.
The research also identified that inflation had caused more than half (51 per cent) of workers to look for a second job, with nearly four in 10 non-desk workers (35 per cent) admitting to having worked cash-in-hand jobs to make ends meet.
Even though the cost of living is a major concern of workers, they also prefer happiness at work apart from salary rise, followed by job security, having a good work-life balance, and good relationship with colleagues.
However, salary is still the main reason for the decision of those who already plan to quit, followed by work-life balance, and flexibility.
Adecco Group Thailand country director Tidarat Kanchanawat advised companies to come up with the policy that would enable the employee to better harmonise their life and work.
"It is truly challenging but at the same time crucial for the companies to keep a balance between productivity, income, and happiness of their employees," she said.
She said apart from senior executive and human resource team, managers and leaders should have conversations with their team members to understand their concerns and needs, while building a good relationship and atmosphere in the organisation.
She added that companies also need to upskill and reskill employees to prepare them for upcoming trends, such as PDPA knowledge, diversity, equity and inclusiveness in the workplace, as well as the significant hard skills at the moment like digital literacy.
"Any company that embraces a culture of lifelong learning and shows that they really value their people would tend to gain a better reputation and advantage over others in this talent-scarce market,” she said.