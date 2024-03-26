True Corporation explains how it is addressing global warming

According to Navneet, data consumption is soaring by 30-35% each year and this contributes significantly to energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

“Information and communications technology has a major role to play when it comes to carbon emission reduction across all industries, but exactly where do these emissions come from?”

True’s carbon emissions mostly come from the stakeholders they work with, he explained, adding that includes vendors and retail stores which require electricity and resources to carry out their work. They also come from fuel emissions when vehicles are required to do field work, such as when they travel upcountry to repair mobile towers.

Poor connectivity demands more power, so by installing more advanced and additional towers, users can have access to improved performance, which leads to efficient network consumption.

However, increasing infrastructure doesn’t necessarily solve everything. True uses a system of deep analytics to identify which towers consume more power than they are supposed to. While some could be running on systems that are power inefficient, other tower’s physical integrity may have already degraded, resulting in issues like overheating and leakage.

So far this year, True has installed 11.2 k solar panels at network sites across the country, but even then, only 20% of all sites can facilitate them, while the other 80% face technical limitations.