KTC offers special discount deals on pet-related products and services

Sukanya added that hotels were now adapting to accommodate pet owners by offering additional amenities such as a designated playing area, a pet relief zone, pet beds, and other outdoor equipment.

Kwan Kaew Sirijinda, head of asset commercialising at Central Pattana Pcl, said they were striving to make shopping along with pets more accessible by providing more pet-friendly zones in dining establishments, establishing designated areas for pets to relieve themselves, and loosening protocols that restrict animals in certain areas.

The Thonglor Animal Hospital said it had expanded its comprehensive range of services, including clinics, hotels, and products tailored to suit various lifestyles. Nawaporn said that the hospital was using innovative and sustainable approaches to product manufacturing, such as producing cat litter from cassava, a biodegradable material.

Nattapol Angkavanich, the director of the business development and marketing department at Diphaya Insurance Pcl, said the insurance company was offering pet insurance specifically tailored for dogs and cats, covering a range of expenses including veterinary medical care, third-party liabilities, funeral costs, and more.

KTC said its card holders would receive 30% discounts on purchases of pet-related products and services.