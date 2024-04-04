EEC infrastructure boosts Amatara's success in Rayong

The mixed-use project is located in the Klaeng district of Rayong, only two and half hours away from Bangkok, featuring its first private-villa project targeted at luxury clientele, underpinned by the proximity of Amatara Welleisure Resort in Phuket.

Grande Asset Hotels and Property, a leading real-estate developer in Thailand, opened Amatara Residence Rayong on more than 92 rai of seaside property. The development includes pool villa residences, hotels, beach clubs and holistic health services.

Since 2018, residential units in Rayong have experienced significant growth in sales. In the first half of 2022, 4,479 units were sold, more than double the 2,193 units sold in the first half of 2018. A similar trend can be observed with condominium sales, with 330 units sold in 2018 and 627 by the first half of 2022.

From 2022 to 2023, the number of tourists suddenly skyrocketed from 2.4 million to 4.92 million, experiencing 67.23% growth, most likely due to Covid protocols being lifted.

Being part of the EEC project, Rayong is also benefiting from the comprehensive infrastructure being built by the government, which includes transport via air, land and sea.