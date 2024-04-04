EEC infrastructure boosts Amatara's success in Rayong
Amatara is following the lead of the Eastern Economic Corridor’s development, launching a mixed-use project that is depending on Rayong’s booming popularity.
The hospitality sector is cashing in on the EEC infrastructure in Rayong. Amatara’s latest launch is solidifying the quiet eastern province’s status as a holiday destination.
The mixed-use project is located in the Klaeng district of Rayong, only two and half hours away from Bangkok, featuring its first private-villa project targeted at luxury clientele, underpinned by the proximity of Amatara Welleisure Resort in Phuket.
Grande Asset Hotels and Property, a leading real-estate developer in Thailand, opened Amatara Residence Rayong on more than 92 rai of seaside property. The development includes pool villa residences, hotels, beach clubs and holistic health services.
Since 2018, residential units in Rayong have experienced significant growth in sales. In the first half of 2022, 4,479 units were sold, more than double the 2,193 units sold in the first half of 2018. A similar trend can be observed with condominium sales, with 330 units sold in 2018 and 627 by the first half of 2022.
From 2022 to 2023, the number of tourists suddenly skyrocketed from 2.4 million to 4.92 million, experiencing 67.23% growth, most likely due to Covid protocols being lifted.
Being part of the EEC project, Rayong is also benefiting from the comprehensive infrastructure being built by the government, which includes transport via air, land and sea.
A high-speed railway linking three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao) will be completed by 2027, while U-Tapao Airport will extend its services, supporting up to 12 million passengers.
Map Ta Phut Industrial Port will support up to 19 million tons of gas and liquid cargo per year.
By establishing different transport modes, Rayong aims to draw tourists from different parts of Thailand such as Pattaya and Hua Hin.
With the increase in the number of tourists, the number of foreign ownerships of units such as apartments and housing has also seen a significant boost.
In addition, Rayong is leading in land allocation permits for housing projects compared with the other two provinces in the EEC project, Chonburi and Chachoengsao.
Most units contain three bedrooms, accommodating up to six people per unit, targeting small groups of families and friends of all ages.
Pricing ranges from 35,000 to 60,000 baht per night depending on the size of the unit.