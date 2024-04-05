Entrepreneurs tell how they think on their feet to get ahead
In industries prone to volatility, entrepreneurs often must think quickly on their feet and leap on opportunities as soon as they are spotted.
When pushing out content becomes highly accessible to everyone, businesses have to resort to differentiating their approaches on reaching their target customers.
A panel of a seminar titled “The People” discussed ways to maximise one’s business potential and go beyond the standard work practices.
Apiruedee Sinhaseni, assistant managing director of Kasikorn Business Technology Group (KBTG), believes that the biggest challenge for her company is finding skilled workers who excel in their field.
She says the key to keeping companies up to speed with trends that are constantly branching out is to reskill and upskill employees, and this includes improving employees’ technical knowledge and their soft skills.
One of the questions every business should address if it want the best, most talented workers is, “How do we create skillsets for employees that will respond to our current business direction?”
Apart from hiring the best workers and teaching employees the necessary skillsets, Apiruedee believes businesses should start by fostering a healthy community within the workplace.
“We have talked about the touch points from the customers’ perspective, but what about our own employees? How do we tap into the employee’s touch point so they would want to continue staying?”
Another reason Thailand seems to be struggling with hiring the best workers is the lack of growth and potential within the organizations.
“I noticed how a lot of Thais are internationally recognized, receiving creative awards on a global scale, but these are people who work under companies outside of Thailand,” said Dissara Udomdej, CEO and founder of Yell Advertising.
“That’s how I knew my company needed to expand beyond Thailand, because my employees would eventually hit a ceiling that would hinder their growth.”
Aside from trying to find the best workers, Mantita Chinda, founder and managing director of Digital Tips Academy, believes that companies should learn how to use technology effectively to maximize their potential.
By utilising artificial intelligence (AI), small companies achieve higher productivity while requiring fewer employees. Instead of spending time on tedious tasks, employees can shift their focus on to work that’s more enjoyable.
“At the end of the day, you need to make sure you enjoy your work regardless of the outcome. This is how we survive when obstacles come our way,” Mantita said.
Khun Pla, the founder of iBerry, shared her experience of starting a business when she was in her early 20s.
“I started my first business selling ice cream at the age of 22. I had an idea of using Thai seasonal fruits to create a variety of flavours no one in the market had tried yet.”
Khun Pla has clear recollections of the challenges she overcame before iBerry became the giant it is today.
One year after iBerry had its own full-fledged standalone ice-cream store, Khun Pla did research on seasonal fruits, experimenting on coming up with recipes and reaching out to companies abroad on ice-cream fridges.
“The first six months after opening was lonely,” Khun Pla said. “There were only three of us, but as a 22-year-old kid I still enjoyed doing it.”
As her business grew, so did her knowledge, experience and opportunities.
“Someone offered us a property to rent. The place was huge and the rent was high. How many scoops of ice cream do I have to sell until we can afford something like that?”
That’s when Khun Pla realised that selling ice cream alone wasn’t going to support her growing business financially.