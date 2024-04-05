Entrepreneurs tell how they think on their feet to get ahead

When pushing out content becomes highly accessible to everyone, businesses have to resort to differentiating their approaches on reaching their target customers.

A panel of a seminar titled “The People” discussed ways to maximise one’s business potential and go beyond the standard work practices.

Apiruedee Sinhaseni, assistant managing director of Kasikorn Business Technology Group (KBTG), believes that the biggest challenge for her company is finding skilled workers who excel in their field.

She says the key to keeping companies up to speed with trends that are constantly branching out is to reskill and upskill employees, and this includes improving employees’ technical knowledge and their soft skills.

One of the questions every business should address if it want the best, most talented workers is, “How do we create skillsets for employees that will respond to our current business direction?”

Apart from hiring the best workers and teaching employees the necessary skillsets, Apiruedee believes businesses should start by fostering a healthy community within the workplace.