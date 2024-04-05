Many US cities, big and small, get ready to cash in on rare total eclipse

Prof Bulent Temel, an assistant professor of practice in economics at the University of Texas, San Antonio, believes this phenomenon will generate up to US$1.5 billion in tourism revenue for the United States.

With this rare event drawing tourists to cities not commonly visited, many hotels and bed and breakfasts are filling up quickly.

Several hotels in Austin, Texas, are fully booked, while many in Missouri are also close to reaching full capacity.

With hotels full or fast filling up, many travellers have started going for other creative accommodation options like trailers, tents or even the back of their car. In Ohio alone, trailer rentals have seen a 1000% surge in bookings ahead of the eclipse.

Local restaurants are also stocking up on ingredients for their popular menu items to prepare for the busy weekend.

Meanwhile, the Switchyard Park in Bloomington, Indiana, which is located at the centre of totality is preparing to host food trucks, a beer garden and live music, while Cleveland in Ohio is preparing hands-on science activities paired with live music.