Greater demand for condos in major tourist cities than in Bangkok

While Bangkok lagged behind with 2,300 condo units launched, Phuket and Pattaya each exceeded 3,000 units.

This shift surpassed Bangkok’s real estate market for the first time in 15 years, totalling over 56 million baht.

The director of research and communications at Colliers Thailand Company, Phattarachai Thaweewong, highlighted the heavy flow of investment funds primarily into the three tourist cities of Phuket, Pattaya, and Hua Hin.

“Newly launched condominium projects in tourist cities like Phuket and Pattaya are in higher demand compared to Bangkok because many projects close their sales faster. This is a result of the recovery in the tourism market,” Phattarachai said.

The first quarter of 2024 saw the launch of 12 new condo projects totalling 3,338 units, valued at over 25 billion baht, in Phuket. Among the major developers were Sansiri, Assetwise, Origin Property, Habitat Group and GC Capital.