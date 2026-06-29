Thailand pushes 3.788tn-baht budget as deficit spending tests fiscal discipline

Thailand’s government is pressing ahead with a 3.788-trillion-baht budget for fiscal 2027, including a 788-billion-baht deficit, as it seeks to support a fragile economy while keeping public debt within the country’s fiscal discipline ceiling.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas told the House of Representatives on Monday (June 29) that deficit spending remains necessary to maintain economic stability and support growth, even as public debt stood at 66.66% of GDP in April 2026, close to the 70% ceiling under the fiscal discipline framework.

Speaking at about 9.20am at Parliament, Ekniti presented the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Bill, saying the spending plan would serve as a key mechanism to drive the economy and improve people’s quality of life.

The proposed expenditure budget totals 3.788 trillion baht, while the government expects net revenue available for allocation at 3 trillion baht, resulting in a deficit of 788 billion baht.