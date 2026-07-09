The 'Land of Life': Thailand's $50 Billion Strategic Pivot Towards the High-Value Wellness Economy

The Anatomy of a High-Value Traveller

The economic impact of this pivot is considerable. Dr Tanupol said BDMS treated some 13 million patients and clients last year, of whom around 12% were wellness customers — a segment that has grown at double-digit rates over the past decade, even as core healthcare demand has fluctuated.

High-spending visitors from the UAE, the United States and the United Kingdom are now spending upwards of 100,000 baht per trip, often on preventive medicine, biohacking, sleep analysis and hormone testing, and frequently extending stays to two, three or four weeks to complete treatment programmes — before returning for follow-up visits months later.

Dr Tanupol also flagged wellness-orientated real estate as one of the fastest-growing adjacent sectors, expanding at around 15%, alongside strong growth in evidence-based traditional medicine and supplements and rising demand for sleep-related diagnostics, particularly among Middle Eastern and African clients.

Luxury Hospitality: Beyond the Hotel Room

Hospitality leaders described a similar shift in guest expectations. Alex Huels of the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok said guests were increasingly seeking "authentic, personalised experiences" that went beyond traditional notions of luxury.

Where guests once asked concierge staff to recommend good local or street food, he said they now ask for the most authentic or highest-status dining experiences available — including bookings at restaurants that are otherwise near-impossible to access.

Huels also pointed to a marked rise in demand for wellness facilities, noting that the hotel had recently renovated its fitness centre after guests indicated existing facilities no longer met expectations.

More broadly, he said guests were seeking memories and an "insider scoop" on a destination — the sort of experience that cannot simply be found online.

Aviation and the 'Turn Left' Demographic

The aviation sector is experiencing its own premium resurgence. Renato Ramos of Star Alliance said growth in business and first-class cabins had, for the first time, outpaced growth in economy class, according to recent IATA data, alongside continued growth in premium economy.

He described this segment using the shorthand HVIT — high-value international travel — defined informally as the passenger who "turns left" on boarding.

Ramos said Star Alliance member airlines, including United and Lufthansa, were investing heavily in business-class propositions — Lufthansa alone announcing more than US$2.5 billion in related investment — to capture this demand.

He noted that around 30–40% of visitors to Thailand connect through another airport en route, meaning seamless baggage handling, smooth transfers and lounge access are critical to the experience, even for travellers not flying direct.

Ramos also highlighted Star Alliance's "Round the World" ticket product, revealing that around 60% of purchases are made using business capital rather than personal funds — reflecting the blending of corporate and leisure travel among affluent business travellers.

Partnerships as the Foundation for Growth

Asked about the partnerships underpinning this ecosystem, Ramos pointed to Star Alliance's collaboration with Visa on the Destinations programme, as well as a co-branded credit card launched in Australia with seven participating airlines — a product built around elevated loyalty status rather than simply air miles, in order to compete with larger local banks offering bigger mileage rewards.

Huels said the Mandarin Oriental worked with around 160 partners to ensure a consistently exceptional guest experience from arrival to dining and beyond, describing hotels as "destination champions" responsible for shaping a guest's overall impression of a place.

Dr Tanupol said his priority in partnerships was shared purpose rather than transactional convenience, saying he sought partners who shared the same underlying mission around the value of life and wellbeing, describing Thailand's ambition to position itself collectively as the world's wellness destination.

Quality Over Quantity

With Thailand welcoming more than 33 million visitors last year and generating in excess of US$50 billion in tourism revenue, panellists agreed the strategic focus going forward is shifting decisively from volume to value.

By combining world-class medical and scientific programmes with hospitality, aviation and real estate, panellists argued Thailand is building a wellness-led tourism model that is both higher-margin and more resilient to global economic shocks than volume-driven tourism alone.



