Thailand beats global AI average but governance gaps remain

Thailand has ranked 60th among 135 countries and jurisdictions in the 2026 Global Index on Responsible AI, reflecting solid foundations in workforce readiness and infrastructure but persistent weaknesses in policy implementation, inclusion and public participation.

The country received an overall score of 36.99 out of 100, placing it in the middle of the global table. The score was slightly above the worldwide average of about 35 and comfortably higher than the Global South average of approximately 27, but remained well below the Global North average of around 55.

The Global Index on Responsible AI, or GIRAI, evaluates how effectively countries govern artificial intelligence and translate responsible-AI principles into practical policies, institutions and protections.

The 2026 edition covers evidence collected between November 1, 2023 and September 30, 2025, meaning more recent Thai policy developments are not reflected in the ranking.

Workforce and infrastructure provide a solid base

Thailand’s comparatively stronger results came from workforce readiness, institutional capacity and supporting infrastructure.

These areas indicate that the country has a reasonable foundation for adopting AI, developing related skills and supporting innovation.

The findings suggest that Thailand is not among the countries least prepared for responsible AI. Its existing policy vision, institutional structures and innovation potential place it ahead of several regional peers.

However, the report also points to a widening gap between Thailand’s ability to introduce AI and its capacity to ensure that those systems are transparent, accountable and safe for the public.