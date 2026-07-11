From One Job to Many: Thailand's Multipreneur Revolution

This phenomenon is widely known in Thailand as the "slash generation" — professionals who define themselves across multiple hyphenated roles. The trend is not merely about supplementary income.

A 2024 Deloitte survey cited by the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce found that 96 per cent of Thai millennials and 99 per cent of Gen Z professionals regard purpose as vital to job satisfaction, with more than half refusing to work for organisations that conflict with their values.

For this cohort, the multi-income portfolio is an extension of identity, not a financial necessity.

The structural data supports the shift. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported in its Q2 2025 social report that permanent part-time roles at medium and large Thai companies had climbed from six per cent to 42 per cent between 2022 and 2024.

A JobsDB survey of the same period found that more than a quarter of Thai organisations planned to reduce full-time headcount in favour of contract arrangements.

According to the OECD's Thailand Economic Survey 2025, 52.7 per cent of Thai workers — some 21.1 million people — remain in informal employment, a figure that encompasses many in the gig and freelance economy.

