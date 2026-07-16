Thai business formations increase despite lower registered capital

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce, said 7,979 new businesses were registered in June 2026, an increase of 956, or 13.61%.

Registered capital stood at THB15.231 billion, down by THB2.882 billion, or 15.91%.

For the first half of 2026, covering the six months from January to June, 44,773 new businesses were registered, an increase of 935, or 2.13%.

Registered capital totalled THB111.201 billion, down by THB37.939 billion, or 25.44%.

Among new business registrations, three business categories recorded notable growth compared with the same period last year:

Internet retail businesses: 1,296 registrations, up by 470, or 56.90%, with registered capital of THB2.123 billion.

Restaurant/eatery businesses: 2,119 registrations, up by 287, or 15.67%, with registered capital of THB3.446 billion.

Clothing retail businesses: 499 registrations, up by 227, or 83.46%, with registered capital of THB696 million.

Business dissolution registrations in June totalled 1,760, an increase of 292, or 19.89%.

The registered capital of the dissolved businesses stood at THB6.807 billion, down by THB3.596 billion, or 34.57%.

For the first half of 2026, from January to June, dissolution registrations totalled 7,024, an increase of 780, or 12.49%.

Cumulative registered capital of dissolved businesses stood at THB98.857 billion, up by THB68.313 billion, or 224%.

As of Tuesday (June 30, 2026), a total of 2,094,850 legal entities had been registered, with a combined registered capital of THB32.39 trillion.

Of these, 1,004,558 were operating, with a combined registered capital of THB23.81 trillion.