Beyond Bangkok: True’s Tech Revolution in Regional Classrooms

How telecom giant True Corp is embedding AI across Thai universities to democratise media production and amplify regional soft power.
Thailand’s cultural export strategy, widely celebrated under the banner of "soft power", has traditionally relied on its vibrant entertainment media, deep academic heritage, and intricate traditional arts.
While these pillars have successfully captured global attention for decades, they are currently receiving an aggressive, high-tech upgrade.
True Corporation, as part of its ambitious "4 Big Moves" strategy to transition from a legacy telecommunications provider into an AI-First tech powerhouse, is actively deploying artificial intelligence to decentralise, amplify, and future-proof the nation's cultural economy.
Historically, the machinery required to produce, package, and export Thai culture to global audiences was heavily concentrated within the corporate boardrooms of Bangkok.
True’s modern tech integration is completely disrupting this centralisation. By injecting hyper-personalised data engines and AI-driven content platforms directly into secondary provinces, the telecom giant is levelling the economic playing field.
Northern animation houses in Chiang Mai and Northeastern digital entertainment studios in Khon Kaen can now utilise advanced compute power and algorithmic localisation tools to stream their unique regional narratives to global platforms. This democratisation ensures that local creative hubs no longer need a Bangkok coordinate to thrive internationally.
Simultaneously, True is rewriting the rules of local education through a massive "AI for All Thais" initiative, launched in close collaboration with tech giant Google and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).
Instead of treating artificial intelligence as an elite corporate asset or an intimidating luxury, the initiative is embedding globally aligned, credit-bearing AI courses directly into the curricula of universities nationwide.
The ambitious goal is to upskill 12 million citizens, creating a tech-literate workforce capable of navigating the realities of a digital economy.
This nationwide educational push seamlessly marries technical literacy with the creative sector.
The programme teaches the next generation of Thai artists, media creators, and educators how to integrate a "Human-AI Hybrid" paradigm into their day-to-day work. Rather than viewing artificial intelligence as a threat to human creativity, students are trained to use these tools to enhance productivity, refine graphic and video production, and navigate complex ethical frameworks.