Beyond Bangkok: True’s Tech Revolution in Regional Classrooms

How telecom giant True Corp is embedding AI across Thai universities to democratise media production and amplify regional soft power.

Thailand’s cultural export strategy, widely celebrated under the banner of "soft power", has traditionally relied on its vibrant entertainment media, deep academic heritage, and intricate traditional arts.

While these pillars have successfully captured global attention for decades, they are currently receiving an aggressive, high-tech upgrade.

True Corporation, as part of its ambitious "4 Big Moves" strategy to transition from a legacy telecommunications provider into an AI-First tech powerhouse, is actively deploying artificial intelligence to decentralise, amplify, and future-proof the nation's cultural economy.

Historically, the machinery required to produce, package, and export Thai culture to global audiences was heavily concentrated within the corporate boardrooms of Bangkok.