Thailand advances Bt12bn Koh Samui cruise terminal project

The Transport Ministry is advancing a 12.17-billion-baht cruise terminal project on Koh Samui that is expected to accommodate up to 400,000 tourists and 240 cruise calls annually.

The proposed terminal, capable of serving large cruise ships, is among the ministry’s 262 major transport projects planned for 2027, with a combined investment of 229.76 billion baht.

Overseen by the Marine Department, the project is intended to improve maritime transport, accommodate large cruise ships, and support the growth of Thailand’s cruise tourism industry.