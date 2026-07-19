Thailand eyes Chongqing and Sichuan for high-tech partnerships

Suphachai Chearavanont, Senior Vice Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, said on Sunday (July 19, 2026), while accompanying a business delegation to meet Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and ministers in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, that the prime minister’s roadshow in China would help attract investment from key regions such as Chongqing and Sichuan.

He said the two areas were important high-tech manufacturing bases in China.

An analysis of their potential showed that they were centres for major industries Thailand was seeking to promote.

These included semiconductors, electronics, advanced technology and aviation.

If Thailand could attract investors or establish business partnerships from these areas, it would have a major positive effect on foreign investment inflows.

Suphachai said data showed that Thailand had attracted about US$10 billion in foreign investment in the previous year, while Vietnam, a major ASEAN competitor, had attracted as much as US$27 billion.