Thailand’s Disability Market Tipped to Reach $1.03bn by 2030

Experts urge Thai businesses to look beyond legal quotas, as unlocking the high-potential disability market promises vast economic and corporate returns.
Thailand’s market for products and services catering to persons with disabilities is on track to nearly triple by the end of the decade, presenting a multi-billion-dollar economic opportunity that remains largely untapped by domestic businesses.
According to data from the Thailand Business and Disability Network (TBDN), the domestic market for assistive technology and accessible services is currently valued at 12.2 billion baht ($361.9m) and is projected to expand at an annual compound rate of 15.2%, reaching 34.8 billion baht ($1.03bn) by 2030.
This growth is driven by Thailand’s rapid transition into an aged society alongside legal mandates requiring firms to employ one disabled person for every 100 staff members or pay into a state development fund.
Despite legal hiring frameworks, experts argue that disabled individuals remain an underutilised demographic in both the labour force and the consumer market.
Citing international figures, the TBDN notes that one in six people globally lives with a physical or cognitive impairment, with 80% being of working age. However, International Labour Organization (ILO) data shows their participation rate in the global workforce remains 30% lower than that of the general population.
Joint estimates from the ILO and the World Bank suggest that excluding disabled people from the workforce costs developing nations between 3% and 7% of their annual GDP through lost productivity, lower tax revenue, and rising welfare expenditure.
For Thailand, removing barriers to employment for persons with disabilities could generate an estimated $17.4bn to $40.6bn (635 billion to 1.48 trillion baht) in broader economic benefits.
"Building 'Disability Confidence' is no longer just a matter for HR departments or corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives—it is an executive agenda item," said Dr Aroonchat Fuwongcharoen, director of TBDN. "Businesses that proactively integrate accessibility into recruitment, workplace design, and customer offerings will secure a resilient competitive advantage."
Advocates point out that while diversity initiatives surrounding gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights have gained significant legal and social traction in Thailand, disability rights remain largely confined to rigid regulatory quotas. As a result, disabled individuals are frequently viewed as recipients of charitable support rather than active wealth creators.
To shift corporate culture, pioneering firms are adopting Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) — voluntary employee-led networks that inform executive strategy.
Kate Gerits, director of operations – Thailand for IHG Hotels & Resorts, highlighted that the group tracks employee sentiment through internal inclusion surveys rather than relying solely on legal quotas.
"When businesses open their minds, they discover an untapped pool of talent capable of becoming vital assets to the workforce," Gerits noted.
A growing roster of Thai companies is already capitalising on the expanding market for accessibility equipment and inclusive design, spanning advanced medical technology to workplace ergonomics:
Modernform Group PCL: Generates an estimated $70m to $85m (2.5 billion to 3 billion baht) annually, offering adjustable, wheelchair-accessible office furniture and educational stations.
Rockworth PCL: Produces pneumatic height-adjustable desks, soundproof pods, and acoustic partitions, yielding $17m to $22.5m (600 million to 800 million baht) in annual revenue.
Karma Mobility (Thailand): Turns over $4.7m to $14.2m (168.9 million to 506.6 million baht) through lightweight manual and heavy-duty electric wheelchairs.
Meticuly Co., Ltd.: Generates up to $2.8m (101.3 million baht) using AI and 3D printing to produce custom titanium bone implants and prosthetics.
Operating under the ILO Global Business and Disability Network, the TBDN is actively recruiting multinational and SET-listed firms to help bridge the knowledge gap, offering frameworks to translate international accessibility standards into commercial success.