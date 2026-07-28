Thailand’s FPO forecasts stronger baht as capital-flow risks remain

Baht projected to outpace regional peers as trend tracks dollar

A closer look at the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), which measures the baht against 15 currencies of Thailand’s main trading partners, shows that the FPO expects the index to average 120.8 points in 2026, up from 119 points in 2025.

This would indicate an average appreciation of 1.3%.

The outlook indicates that the baht will strengthen against the yen, Indonesian rupiah, Vietnamese dong, South Korean won and US dollar, but weaken against the Hong Kong dollar, Taiwan dollar, pound sterling, Singapore dollar and euro.

The currency could weaken during the third quarter before beginning to strengthen slightly in the fourth.

Warothai noted that the relationship between the baht and the US Dollar Index (USD Index) is now significantly stronger than in the past.

The index has recently risen by almost 3%, supported by energy prices and foreign capital outflows.