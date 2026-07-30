Thailand holds pump prices despite fuel subsidy cuts

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand holds pump prices despite fuel subsidy cuts

Thailand has kept retail fuel prices unchanged after the Oil Fuel Fund reduced diesel and gasohol subsidies and raised the petrol contribution.

Retail fuel prices in Thailand remained unchanged on Thursday (July 30), despite the Oil Fuel Fund reducing subsidies for several diesel and gasohol products and raising the contribution collected from petrol.

The Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee revised the rates paid into and disbursed from the fund, with the changes taking effect on Wednesday (July 29). The committee said the adjustments were intended to reflect current energy-price conditions.

The revisions reduced support for B7 and B20 diesel, Gasohol 95 and 91, E20 and E85. The contribution collected from conventional petrol was increased.

Thailand holds pump prices despite fuel subsidy cuts

Global crude prices had previously fallen sharply after the United States and Iran went without clashes for a third consecutive day. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped below US$83 a barrel, while Brent fell to US$88.36.

Prices subsequently recovered. WTI closed at US$84.46 a barrel on Wednesday, while Brent ended the session at US$90.74.

Thailand holds pump prices despite fuel subsidy cuts

Fund trims subsidies for diesel and gasohol

The adjustments to Oil Fuel Fund contributions and subsidies were as follows:

  • B7 diesel: The subsidy was reduced by 0.86 baht per litre, from 7.21 baht to 6.35 baht.
  • B20 diesel: The subsidy was reduced by 0.75 baht per litre, from 11.69 baht to 10.94 baht.
  • Petrol: The contribution paid into the fund was increased by 0.56 baht per litre, from 4.76 baht to 5.32 baht.
  • Gasohol 95 and Gasohol 91: The subsidy was reduced by 0.50 baht per litre, from 2.37 baht to 1.87 baht.
  • Gasohol E20: The subsidy was reduced by 0.45 baht per litre, from 6.01 baht to 5.56 baht.
  • Gasohol E85: The subsidy was reduced by 0.14 baht per litre, from 4.23 baht to 4.09 baht.

The revised rates did not result in an immediate change to retail prices at filling stations.

Bangkok petrol and gasohol prices

Retail prices in Bangkok, excluding the local maintenance tax, remained as follows:

  • Petrol: 45.68 baht per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre at PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR)
  • SUPER POWER X petrol: 49.79 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 98+: 48.44 baht per litre at Bangchak
  • Gasohol E85: 27.63 baht per litre at Bangchak
  • Gasohol 95: 36.69 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 36.32 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 31.69 baht per litre

Bangkok diesel prices

Diesel prices in Bangkok were:

  • Super Power Diesel: 54.25 baht per litre at OR
  • Regular diesel: 36.69 baht per litre at OR
  • B20 diesel: 31.69 baht per litre at OR
  • SUPER POWER X Diesel: 50.05 baht per litre at OR
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 49.25 baht per litre at Bangchak
  • Hi Diesel S: 36.69 baht per litre at Bangchak
  • B20 diesel: 31.69 baht per litre at Bangchak

The Nation Editorial Team

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