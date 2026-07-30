Thailand holds pump prices despite fuel subsidy cuts

Retail fuel prices in Thailand remained unchanged on Thursday (July 30), despite the Oil Fuel Fund reducing subsidies for several diesel and gasohol products and raising the contribution collected from petrol.
The Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee revised the rates paid into and disbursed from the fund, with the changes taking effect on Wednesday (July 29). The committee said the adjustments were intended to reflect current energy-price conditions.
The revisions reduced support for B7 and B20 diesel, Gasohol 95 and 91, E20 and E85. The contribution collected from conventional petrol was increased.
Global crude prices had previously fallen sharply after the United States and Iran went without clashes for a third consecutive day. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped below US$83 a barrel, while Brent fell to US$88.36.
Prices subsequently recovered. WTI closed at US$84.46 a barrel on Wednesday, while Brent ended the session at US$90.74.
The adjustments to Oil Fuel Fund contributions and subsidies were as follows:
The revised rates did not result in an immediate change to retail prices at filling stations.
Retail prices in Bangkok, excluding the local maintenance tax, remained as follows:
Diesel prices in Bangkok were: