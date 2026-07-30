Thailand Plans 'Wellness Sandboxes' to Drive Economic Growth

A public-private initiative proposes 'Wellness Sandboxes' and 'Super Licences' to cut red tape, attract foreign investment, and boost medical tourism.
The private sector and Thailand's Department of Health Service Support (HSS) are collaborating to push for the creation of "Wellness Special Economic Zones".
The scheme will begin with a three-to-five-year pilot phase dubbed the "Wellness Sandbox", designed to generate economic value, stimulate employment, and attract foreign investors.
A central proposal is the introduction of a "Super Licence" to bypass overlapping legal restrictions between the hotel and healthcare sectors, which currently hinder integrated services.
The new licence would facilitate innovative business models, such as the "Wellhotel", where medical patients can recuperate in hotel accommodation whilst being monitored by healthcare professionals.
Target areas for these sandboxes will be locations with the potential to achieve global recognition in wellness. A prime example is the Andaman region, noted for the Khlong Thom salt hot springs.
The proposal is expected to be submitted for consideration by the Wellness Subcommittee this year before advancing to the Medical Hub Board.
According to Krungthep Turakij reporter Puangchompoo Prasert, global competition in the wellness tourism industry is intensifying. Thailand’s move towards establishing these special economic zones aims to dismantle traditional barriers and forge new business models that add significant value to the national economy.
Dr Kanyarat Kuysuwan, director of the Bureau of Medical Hub Promotion at the HSS, noted that the proposal stems from the demands of wellness business associations, including hoteliers and medical facilities, who are eager to capitalise on overlapping service opportunities.
"Once approved by the Medical Hub Board, the chair can direct relevant agencies to implement the resolution," Dr Kanyarat said. "This cannot be executed by the Ministry of Public Health alone, as it involves the authority of provincial governors and various laws governing commercial operations."
Potential sandbox zones include the Andaman region, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, and Chiang Rai. Because current advertising regulations and fragmented licensing systems pose significant hurdles, a temporary sandbox framework is essential to test commercial viability, ensure consumer safety, and determine if new primary legislation is required.
"Without a sandbox, progress will be slow. But with one, growth in the sector could be exponential," Dr Kanyarat added.
She highlighted that local operators—ranging from international entities to regional SMEs—will benefit from an influx of medical tourists, who often travel with companions and attract further investment.
The sandbox areas would offer three main commercial advantages: building global recognition, aligning with Board of Investment (BOI) incentives, and fostering new business models.
Rather than waiting for lengthy parliamentary processes to rewrite existing laws, the Ministry of Interior could authorise provincial governors to manage and issue the proposed Super Licences directly within these special zones. Unlike the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which is backed by a specific act, the Wellness Special Economic Zones would be established through Cabinet announcements.
Dr Kanyarat also emphasised that these zones could pave the way for a dedicated Medical Device Industrial Estate, reducing Thailand's reliance on imported aesthetic and medical equipment.
"By attracting investors and researchers to transfer technology to Thai professionals through public-private partnerships (PPP), we can spur exponential development in the medical hub ecosystem and high-value medical products," she concluded.